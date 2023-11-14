Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Wilson County, Tennessee, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Wilson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Watertown High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Watertown, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson County High School at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friendship Christian School at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
