Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) will face the UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.
Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Vanderbilt Top Players (2022-23)
- Liam Robbins: 15.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 3.0 BLK
- Tyrin Lawrence: 13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ezra Manjon: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Wright: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myles Stute: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
UNC Greensboro Top Players (2022-23)
- Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keondre Kennedy: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mohammed Abdulsalam: 7.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mikeal Brown-Jones: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kobe Langley: 5.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Vanderbilt Rank
|Vanderbilt AVG
|UNC Greensboro AVG
|UNC Greensboro Rank
|175th
|71.9
|Points Scored
|72.1
|166th
|224th
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|64.5
|36th
|96th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|33.5
|74th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|304th
|11.5
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
