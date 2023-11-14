The UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro matchup in this article.

Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Vanderbilt Moneyline UNC Greensboro Moneyline BetMGM Vanderbilt (-2.5) 139.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Trends (2022-23)

Vanderbilt put together an 18-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Commodores games went over the point total 20 out of 32 times last season.

UNC Greensboro put together a 13-14-0 record against the spread last year.

In Spartans games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Vanderbilt is 75th in the country. It is far below that, 228th, according to computer rankings.

Vanderbilt's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

