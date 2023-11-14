How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) square off against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- The Commodores made 42.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.0 percentage points higher than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
- Vanderbilt had a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 40.5% from the field.
- The Commodores were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Spartans finished 74th.
- Last year, the Commodores put up 71.9 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 64.5 the Spartans allowed.
- Vanderbilt had an 18-9 record last season when scoring more than 64.5 points.
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, Vanderbilt averaged 2.2 fewer points per game (71.2) than on the road (73.4).
- When playing at home, the Commodores allowed 11.6 fewer points per game (67.3) than away from home (78.9).
- In home games, Vanderbilt sunk 0.4 fewer treys per game (8.4) than in away games (8.8). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to away from home (33.8%).
Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Presbyterian
|L 68-62
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/10/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 74-67
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/14/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/17/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/23/2023
|NC State
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
