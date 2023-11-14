The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) square off against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

The Commodores made 42.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.0 percentage points higher than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

Vanderbilt had a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 40.5% from the field.

The Commodores were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Spartans finished 74th.

Last year, the Commodores put up 71.9 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 64.5 the Spartans allowed.

Vanderbilt had an 18-9 record last season when scoring more than 64.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Vanderbilt averaged 2.2 fewer points per game (71.2) than on the road (73.4).

When playing at home, the Commodores allowed 11.6 fewer points per game (67.3) than away from home (78.9).

In home games, Vanderbilt sunk 0.4 fewer treys per game (8.4) than in away games (8.8). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to away from home (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule