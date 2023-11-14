The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) square off against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

  • The Commodores made 42.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.0 percentage points higher than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
  • Vanderbilt had a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Commodores were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Spartans finished 74th.
  • Last year, the Commodores put up 71.9 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 64.5 the Spartans allowed.
  • Vanderbilt had an 18-9 record last season when scoring more than 64.5 points.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last season, Vanderbilt averaged 2.2 fewer points per game (71.2) than on the road (73.4).
  • When playing at home, the Commodores allowed 11.6 fewer points per game (67.3) than away from home (78.9).
  • In home games, Vanderbilt sunk 0.4 fewer treys per game (8.4) than in away games (8.8). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to away from home (33.8%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Presbyterian L 68-62 Memorial Gymnasium
11/10/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 74-67 Memorial Gymnasium
11/14/2023 UNC Greensboro - Memorial Gymnasium
11/17/2023 Central Arkansas - Memorial Gymnasium
11/23/2023 NC State - Michelob ULTRA Arena

