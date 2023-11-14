Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Trousdale County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Trousdale County, Tennessee has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Trousdale County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Trousdale County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Hartsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trousdale County High School at Station Camp High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.