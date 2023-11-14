Top Player Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Spurs on November 14, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others are listed when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (Over: -111)
|5.5 (Over: -139)
|5.5 (Over: -115)
|1.5 (Over: +164)
- The 31.5-point total set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Tuesday is 7.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (6.7) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged seven assists per game, 1.5 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -114)
|7.5 (Over: -125)
|1.5 (Over: -125)
- Tuesday's points prop for Chet Holmgren is 15.5. That is 0.2 more than his season average.
- He pulls down seven rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- He has knocked down two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).
Luguentz Dort Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -106)
|4.5 (Over: -125)
|1.5 (Over: -135)
- Tuesday's prop bet for Luguentz Dort is 12.5 points, 1.8 fewer than his season average.
- His rebounding average of 4.7 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (4.5).
- Dort's two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
