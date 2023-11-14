The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) play the Wofford Terriers (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee vs. Wofford Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Volunteers had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Terriers' opponents knocked down.
  • Tennessee had a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.0% from the field.
  • The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Terriers finished 258th.
  • Last year, the Volunteers scored 70.8 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 72.5 the Terriers gave up.
  • Tennessee had a 14-1 record last season when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Tennessee performed better at home last year, putting up 76.7 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game when playing on the road.
  • At home, the Volunteers allowed 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than when playing on the road (63.7).
  • In home games, Tennessee averaged 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.6) than in road games (7.8). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.0%) compared to away from home (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Tennessee Tech W 80-42 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/10/2023 @ Wisconsin W 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 Wofford - Thompson-Boling Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.