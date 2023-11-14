How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Lipscomb on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) take the court against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
Tennessee Tech vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Tennessee Tech Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Bisons gave up to their opponents (42.8%).
- Last season, Tennessee Tech had a 12-6 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Bisons ranked 272nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Golden Eagles ranked 211th.
- The Golden Eagles put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, only 2.7 more points than the 71.0 the Bisons allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 71.0 points last season, Tennessee Tech went 12-6.
Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Tennessee Tech put up 80.4 points per game last season, 14.7 more than it averaged away (65.7).
- In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles gave up 5.8 fewer points per game at home (70.4) than away (76.2).
- At home, Tennessee Tech drained 10.2 treys per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (8.1). Tennessee Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than on the road (34.8%).
Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 80-42
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Murray State
|L 78-72
|CFSB Center
|11/14/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|11/16/2023
|Midway
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
