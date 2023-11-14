Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Sumner County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumner County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Station Camp High School
- Game Time: 11:59 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trousdale County High School at Station Camp High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Beech High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at White House Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: White House, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenbrier High School at Pope John Paul II Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White House Heritage High School at Harpeth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Kingston Springs, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.