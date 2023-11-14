Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Shelby County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at St. George's Independent School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Collierville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millington Central High School at Tipton-Rosemark Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Millington, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
B. T. Washington High School at Memphis University School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
