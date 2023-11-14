Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sevier County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Sevier County, Tennessee today? We've got the information.
Sevier County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Heritage High School at The King's Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Seymour, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pigeon Forge High School at Oliver Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Oliver Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
