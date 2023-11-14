Roane County, Tennessee has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Roane County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pigeon Forge High School at Oliver Springs High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14

6:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Oliver Springs, TN

Oliver Springs, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

East Ridge High School at Rockwood High School