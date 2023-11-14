On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Phillip Tomasino going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Tomasino stats and insights

Tomasino has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 41 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.5 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:57 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 1 1 0 12:05 Away L 6-3 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:07 Away W 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:55 Home W 3-2 OT 10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 6-1 10/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:38 Away L 3-2 10/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:08 Home W 3-0 10/10/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:30 Away L 5-3

Predators vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

