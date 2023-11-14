There is high school basketball competition in Maury County, Tennessee today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Maury County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Summit High School at Riverdale High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on November 14

7:20 PM CT on November 14 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Culleoka Unit School at Zion Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Columbia, TN

Columbia, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Santa Fe Unit School at Fairview High School