The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2) and the Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) take the floor at Hooper Eblen Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bisons Betting Records & Stats

Lipscomb and its opponent combined to go over the point total 14 out of 27 times last season.

The Bisons covered the spread 15 times in 33 games last season.

Tennessee Tech (16-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 1.5% more often than Lipscomb (15-12-0) last year.

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee Tech 73.7 150.1 73.4 144.4 142.6 Lipscomb 76.4 150.1 71 144.4 145.4

Additional Lipscomb Insights & Trends

The Bisons averaged just three more points per game last year (76.4) than the Golden Eagles gave up (73.4).

Lipscomb put together an 8-4 ATS record and a 12-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 73.4 points.

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee Tech 16-12-0 19-9-0 Lipscomb 15-12-0 14-13-0

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee Tech Lipscomb 11-5 Home Record 13-2 4-11 Away Record 7-11 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.5 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

