The Lipscomb Bisons (0-2) face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. This matchup will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information

Lipscomb Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Ognacevic: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tennessee Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Jaylen Sebree: 15.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee Tech Rank Tennessee Tech AVG Lipscomb AVG Lipscomb Rank 129th 73.7 Points Scored 76.4 64th 274th 73.4 Points Allowed 71 207th 171st 31.9 Rebounds 33.4 79th 211th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 25th 9.2 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 81st 14.4 Assists 14.1 101st 189th 11.9 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

