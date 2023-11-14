Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Lipscomb Bisons (0-2) face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. This matchup will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Lipscomb Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Ognacevic: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Will Pruitt: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ahsan Asadullah: 6.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Derrin Boyd: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Matthew Schner: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Tennessee Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaylen Sebree: 15.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brett Thompson: 12.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyrone Perry: 10 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayvis Harvey: 12 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Slatten: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Tennessee Tech Rank
|Tennessee Tech AVG
|Lipscomb AVG
|Lipscomb Rank
|129th
|73.7
|Points Scored
|76.4
|64th
|274th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|71
|207th
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|211th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|25th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|14.1
|101st
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
