The Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Lipscomb Stats Insights

The Bisons made 47.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

In games Lipscomb shot better than 43.8% from the field, it went 15-8 overall.

The Golden Eagles ranked 171st in rebounding in college basketball. The Bisons finished 79th.

Last year, the Bisons averaged 76.4 points per game, only three more points than the 73.4 the Golden Eagles allowed.

Lipscomb went 12-5 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, Lipscomb averaged 7.5 more points per game (80.5) than it did in road games (73).

Defensively the Bisons were better at home last year, ceding 67.1 points per game, compared to 74.2 away from home.

At home, Lipscomb sunk one more three-pointers per game (8.6) than in away games (7.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to away from home (35.1%).

