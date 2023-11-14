The Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Lipscomb Stats Insights

  • The Bisons made 47.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
  • In games Lipscomb shot better than 43.8% from the field, it went 15-8 overall.
  • The Golden Eagles ranked 171st in rebounding in college basketball. The Bisons finished 79th.
  • Last year, the Bisons averaged 76.4 points per game, only three more points than the 73.4 the Golden Eagles allowed.
  • Lipscomb went 12-5 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last season, Lipscomb averaged 7.5 more points per game (80.5) than it did in road games (73).
  • Defensively the Bisons were better at home last year, ceding 67.1 points per game, compared to 74.2 away from home.
  • At home, Lipscomb sunk one more three-pointers per game (8.6) than in away games (7.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to away from home (35.1%).

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Wichita State L 76-59 Charles Koch Arena
11/8/2023 @ Drake L 85-70 Knapp Center
11/11/2023 Asbury W 113-74 Allen Arena
11/14/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena
11/18/2023 Alabama A&M - Allen Arena
11/24/2023 UNC Asheville - Bell Centre

