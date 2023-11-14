Tuesday's contest between the Morehead State Eagles (0-2) and Lipscomb Bisons (1-1) going head to head at Allen Arena has a projected final score of 77-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Morehead State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

Last time out, the Bisons lost 89-66 to Fairfield on Friday.

Lipscomb vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Lipscomb vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 77, Lipscomb 63

Lipscomb Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bisons put up 69.4 points per game (93rd in college basketball) last season while allowing 66.3 per contest (234th in college basketball). They had a +99 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

With 68.3 points per game in ASUN contests, Lipscomb put up 1.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (69.4 PPG).

The Bisons posted 68.4 points per game in home games. On the road, they performed better offensively, averaging 71.9 points per contest last year.

Lipscomb surrendered 62.7 points per game last year at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than it allowed away from home (70.8).

