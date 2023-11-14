The Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) host the Memphis Grizzlies (2-8) after winning four straight home games. The Lakers are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE

SportsNet LA and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 109

Grizzlies vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 4.5)

Lakers (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-6.5)

Lakers (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.8

In the 2023-24 season, the Lakers (3-7-0 ATS) and the Grizzlies (3-7-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

Los Angeles hasn't covered the spread as a 4.5-point favorite or more this season, while Memphis covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more 100% of the time.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to top the over/under in 40% of its games this season (four of 10), the same percentage as Memphis and its opponents (four of 10).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 4-2, a better record than the Grizzlies have recorded (1-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

On offense, the Grizzlies are the fourth-worst squad in the NBA (108.6 points per game). Defensively, they are 18th (114.1 points conceded per game).

Memphis collects 42.9 rebounds per game and concede 45.5 boards, ranking 21st and 21st, respectively, in the league.

This season the Grizzlies are ranked 21st in the NBA in assists at 24.3 per game.

In 2023-24, Memphis is 21st in the NBA in turnovers committed (14.9 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (16.5).

In 2023-24, the Grizzlies are seventh in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.5 per game) and 23rd in 3-point percentage (33.2%).

