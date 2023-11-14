Tuesday's game that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) against the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at United Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 88-59 in favor of Kansas, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on November 14.

According to our computer prediction, Kansas should cover the spread, which is listed at 6.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 147.5 total.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

United Center Line: Kansas -6.5

Kansas -6.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -275, Kentucky +220

Kansas vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 88, Kentucky 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Kentucky

Pick ATS: Kansas (-6.5)



Kansas (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Kansas Performance Insights

Kansas was 88th in college basketball in points scored (75.4 per game) and 118th in points conceded (68.1) last year.

On the glass, the Jayhawks were 90th in the nation in rebounds (33.2 per game) last season. They were 247th in rebounds conceded (32.1 per game).

Kansas was 15th-best in the country in assists (16.4 per game) last season.

The Jayhawks were 219th in the nation in 3-pointers made (7 per game) and 151st in 3-point percentage (34.7%) last year.

Kansas gave up 6.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 31% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 73rd and 37th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season, Kansas took 33.8% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 66.2% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 25% of Kansas' baskets were 3-pointers, and 75% were 2-pointers.

Kentucky Performance Insights

Kentucky was 113th in the nation last year with 74.5 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 105th with 67.8 points allowed per contest.

The Wildcats played well in terms of rebounding, as they ranked seventh-best in college basketball in rebounds (36.6 per game) and ninth-best in rebounds allowed (26.8 per contest).

Last year Kentucky ranked 46th in college basketball in assists, averaging 15.1 per game.

The Wildcats committed 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 10.3 turnovers per contest (317th-ranked).

Last season the Wildcats drained 6.3 three-pointers per game (288th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.7% (151st-ranked) from three-point land.

Kentucky ceded 6.5 threes per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 32.4% three-point percentage (96th-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, Kentucky took 70% two-pointers (accounting for 77.1% of the team's buckets) and 30% threes (22.9%).

