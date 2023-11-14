Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hawkins County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:38 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Hawkins County, Tennessee? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Hawkins County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elizabethton High School at Volunteer High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Church Hill, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 1 - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Volunteer High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Church Hill, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson County High School at Volunteer High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Church Hill, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
