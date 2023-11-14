Anthony Davis and Desmond Bane are two of the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies play at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday (at 10:30 PM ET).

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

SportsNet LA and BSSE

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Grizzlies vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +118) 4.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -125)

The 26.5-point prop total for Bane on Tuesday is 2.5 higher than his scoring average, which is 24.0.

His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 2.2 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Bane averages 4.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Bane, at 3.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -104)

Tuesday's over/under for Jaren Jackson Jr. is 19.5. That is 4.5 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 6.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (6.5).

He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -122) 12.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +120)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Davis is 24.5 points. That's 1.2 fewer than his season average of 25.7.

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (12.0) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (12.5).

Davis has averaged 2.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (3.5).

LeBron James Props

Tuesday's points prop for LeBron James is 23.5. That is 0.5 more than his season average.

He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 8.5.

James has averaged 7.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He has hit 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.