Grizzlies vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - November 14
See the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (2-8), which currently includes four players listed (including Xavier Tillman), as the Grizzlies ready for their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, November 14 at 10:30 PM ET.
The Grizzlies are coming off of a 105-101 win against the Clippers in their most recent game on Sunday. In the Grizzlies' win, Desmond Bane led the team with 27 points (adding four rebounds and six assists).
Grizzlies vs Lakers Additional Info
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Xavier Tillman
|PF
|Questionable
|Knee
|12.7
|9
|3
|Derrick Rose
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|10.3
|2.3
|3.7
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Knee), Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), LeBron James: Out (Calf), Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Abductor), Jaxson Hayes: Questionable (Ankle)
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
