The Los Angeles Lakers (5-5), on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET, aim to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (2-8).

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE

SportsNet LA and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers are being outscored by 4.9 points per game with a -49 scoring differential overall. They put up 111 points per game (19th in the NBA) and give up 115.9 per outing (21st in the league).

The Grizzlies' -55 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 108.6 points per game (27th in NBA) while allowing 114.1 per contest (17th in league).

These teams average 219.6 points per game combined, 7.9 less than this game's total.

These two teams surrender a combined 230 points per game, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles is 3-7-0 ATS this season.

Memphis has covered three times in 10 chances against the spread this year.

Grizzlies and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +8000 +4000 - Lakers +1600 +1000 -

