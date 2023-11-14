Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Greene County, Tennessee today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Greene County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at South Greene High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 14
  • Location: Greeneville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.