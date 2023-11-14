Chattanooga vs. Bellarmine: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
The Chattanooga Mocs (2-0) hit the court against the Bellarmine Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Chattanooga vs. Bellarmine matchup.
Chattanooga vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Chattanooga vs. Bellarmine Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Chattanooga Moneyline
|Bellarmine Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chattanooga (-4.5)
|143.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Chattanooga (-4.5)
|143.5
|-196
|+158
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chattanooga vs. Bellarmine Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Chattanooga put together a 14-15-0 ATS record last year.
- Mocs games hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.
- Bellarmine compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- In Knights games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times.
Chattanooga Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Chattanooga is seventh-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (73rd).
- Chattanooga's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.