The Chattanooga Mocs (2-0) square off against the Bellarmine Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chattanooga Stats Insights

The Mocs made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Knights allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

In games Chattanooga shot higher than 44.4% from the field, it went 12-5 overall.

The Mocs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Knights ranked 361st.

Last year, the 77.2 points per game the Mocs scored were 10 more points than the Knights gave up (67.2).

When Chattanooga put up more than 67.2 points last season, it went 15-10.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison

Chattanooga posted 80.8 points per game last year at home, which was 8.8 more points than it averaged in away games (72).

The Mocs allowed 70.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.7 in road games.

In terms of total threes made, Chattanooga fared better at home last year, sinking 11.6 per game, compared to 11.3 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 36.7% three-point percentage at home and a 38.1% clip in road games.

