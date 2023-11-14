Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Carter County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Carter County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Elizabethton High School at Volunteer High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 14

1:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Church Hill, TN

Church Hill, TN Conference: 3A - Region 1 - District 1

3A - Region 1 - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Morristown-Hamblen High School West at Elizabethton High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 14

4:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Elizabethton, TN

Elizabethton, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson County High School at Elizabethton High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 14

5:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Church Hill, TN

Church Hill, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Kingsport Area Christian Home Educators Association at Unaka High School