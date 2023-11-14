Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Carroll County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Carroll County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School at Bradford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Bradford, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
