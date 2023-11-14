Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bedford County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Bedford County, Tennessee. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Bedford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shelbyville Central High School at Nolensville High School
- Game Time: 7:29 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Nolensville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
