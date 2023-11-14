Tuesday's game at Memorial Coliseum has the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) squaring off against the Austin Peay Governors (0-2) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-44 win as our model heavily favors Kentucky.

The Governors' most recent outing was a 57-52 loss to Chattanooga on Friday.

Austin Peay vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Austin Peay vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 80, Austin Peay 44

Austin Peay Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Governors averaged 59.5 points per game last season (289th in college basketball) while giving up 56.3 per contest (20th in college basketball). They had a +93 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Austin Peay averaged 2.4 more points in ASUN action (61.9) than overall (59.5).

At home, the Governors scored 62.8 points per game last season, 4.3 more than they averaged away (58.5).

Austin Peay gave up fewer points at home (52.8 per game) than on the road (59.2) last season.

