How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Memphis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Tennessee Volunteers (1-1) play the Memphis Tigers (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network +
Tennessee vs. Memphis 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers put up only 1.5 more points per game last year (67.4) than the Volunteers allowed (65.9).
- Memphis had a 19-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 77.1 points.
- Last year, the Volunteers put up 15.9 more points per game (77.1) than the Tigers allowed (61.2).
- Tennessee went 21-8 last season when scoring more than 61.2 points.
- The Volunteers made 43.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.6 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- The Tigers' 33.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.2 percentage points lower than the Volunteers given up to their opponents (39.5%).
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 93-64
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 92-91
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/13/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/19/2023
|Troy
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/23/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
