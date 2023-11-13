The Tennessee Volunteers (1-1) play the Memphis Tigers (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Tennessee vs. Memphis 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up only 1.5 more points per game last year (67.4) than the Volunteers allowed (65.9).

Memphis had a 19-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 77.1 points.

Last year, the Volunteers put up 15.9 more points per game (77.1) than the Tigers allowed (61.2).

Tennessee went 21-8 last season when scoring more than 61.2 points.

The Volunteers made 43.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.6 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

The Tigers' 33.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.2 percentage points lower than the Volunteers given up to their opponents (39.5%).

