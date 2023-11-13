Monday's contest features the Tennessee Volunteers (1-1) and the Memphis Tigers (1-1) matching up at Thompson-Boling Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-69 win for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 13.

Last time out, the Volunteers lost 92-91 to Florida State on Thursday.

Tennessee vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Tennessee vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 81, Memphis 69

Tennessee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Volunteers' +412 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) was a result of putting up 77.1 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 65.9 per contest (222nd in college basketball).

Tennessee's offense was worse in SEC action last season, scoring 76.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 77.1 PPG.

The Volunteers put up 79.4 points per game last year at home, which was 3.0 more points than they averaged on the road (76.4).

In home games, Tennessee allowed 9.7 fewer points per game (61.7) than in road games (71.4).

