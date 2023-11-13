The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) take on the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Musketeers allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

In games Purdue shot higher than 44.3% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.

The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Musketeers finished 35th.

Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers put up were just 1.4 fewer points than the Musketeers gave up (74.1).

Purdue had a 16-0 record last season when scoring more than 74.1 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers shot at a 49.2% clip from the field last season, 7.6 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.

Xavier put together a 23-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Musketeers were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Boilermakers finished 16th.

The Musketeers put up 18.2 more points per game last year (80.9) than the Boilermakers gave up (62.7).

Xavier had a 9-4 record last season when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 67.3 points per contest.

The Boilermakers allowed 61.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 64.3 in away games.

Purdue averaged 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

Xavier averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 80.5 away.

In 2022-23, the Musketeers allowed 5.4 fewer points per game at home (71.7) than away (77.1).

Beyond the arc, Xavier drained more treys away (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (40.5%) than at home (38%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena 11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier - Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule