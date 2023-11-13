The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) face the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Blue Raiders had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Catamounts' opponents knocked down.
  • Middle Tennessee had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Catamounts ranked 69th in rebounding in college basketball, the Blue Raiders finished 251st.
  • Last year, the Blue Raiders scored 70.1 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 70.7 the Catamounts allowed.
  • Middle Tennessee had an 11-4 record last season when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • Middle Tennessee averaged 72.2 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 68.6 points per contest.
  • At home, the Blue Raiders ceded 15.5 fewer points per game (60.6) than away from home (76.1).
  • In home games, Middle Tennessee made 0.4 fewer treys per game (6.9) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to away from home (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Northern Kentucky W 74-57 Murphy Athletic Center
11/9/2023 SFA W 67-62 Murphy Athletic Center
11/13/2023 Western Carolina - Murphy Athletic Center
11/18/2023 Milligan - Murphy Athletic Center
11/21/2023 UAB - Murphy Athletic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.