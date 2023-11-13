The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-0) take the floor in a game with no set line at Murphy Athletic Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Middle Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Middle Tennessee compiled a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.

Middle Tennessee (15-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.7% of the time, 5.4% less often than Western Carolina (16-12-0) last season.

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Middle Tennessee 70.1 144 67.8 138.5 137.1 Western Carolina 73.9 144 70.7 138.5 141.8

Additional Middle Tennessee Insights & Trends

Last year, the Blue Raiders put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (70.1) than the Catamounts allowed (70.7).

Middle Tennessee had an 8-4 record against the spread and an 11-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 70.7 points.

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Middle Tennessee 15-14-0 17-12-0 Western Carolina 16-12-0 12-15-0

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Middle Tennessee Western Carolina 12-2 Home Record 9-5 3-11 Away Record 6-9 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 3-11-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

