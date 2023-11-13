The Tennessee Volunteers (1-1) take on the Memphis Tigers (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Memphis vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 67.4 points per game last year were just 1.5 more points than the 65.9 the Volunteers gave up to opponents.

When Memphis allowed fewer than 77.1 points last season, it went 19-6.

Last year, the Volunteers scored 15.9 more points per game (77.1) than the Tigers gave up (61.2).

When Tennessee scored more than 61.2 points last season, it went 21-8.

Last season, the Volunteers had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.6% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Tigers' opponents hit.

The Tigers shot 33.3% from the field, 6.2% lower than the 39.5% the Volunteers' opponents shot last season.

Memphis Schedule