Monday's game between the Tennessee Volunteers (1-1) and the Memphis Tigers (1-1) at Thompson-Boling Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-69 and heavily favors Tennessee to take home the win. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 13.

The Tigers came out on top in their last game 95-51 against Alabama State on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Memphis vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Memphis vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 81, Memphis 69

Other AAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Memphis Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers averaged 67.4 points per game last season (135th in college basketball) while allowing 61.2 per contest (88th in college basketball). They had a +205 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

In 2022-23, Memphis averaged 62.8 points per game in AAC play, and 67.4 overall.

The Tigers averaged 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.

Memphis allowed 59.3 points per game at home last season, and 62.6 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.