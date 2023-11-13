Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Franklin County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grundy County High School at St. Andrew's - Sewanee School