East Tennessee State vs. Butler: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The Butler Bulldogs (2-0) and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) play in a game with no set line at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
East Tennessee State vs. Butler Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats
- Last year nine of East Tennessee State's games went over the point total.
- Against the spread, the Buccaneers were 12-15-0 last season.
- East Tennessee State (12-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.6% of the time, 9.2% less often than Butler (15-13-0) last season.
East Tennessee State vs. Butler Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Butler
|65.3
|134.4
|67.9
|136.9
|139.4
|East Tennessee State
|69.1
|134.4
|69
|136.9
|140.2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional East Tennessee State Insights & Trends
- The Buccaneers scored an average of 69.1 points per game last year, only 1.2 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- East Tennessee State went 8-3 against the spread and 10-6 overall when it scored more than 67.9 points last season.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
East Tennessee State vs. Butler Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Butler
|15-13-0
|10-18-0
|East Tennessee State
|12-15-0
|9-18-0
East Tennessee State vs. Butler Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Butler
|East Tennessee State
|10-6
|Home Record
|7-9
|3-9
|Away Record
|4-9
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-9-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-5-0
|69.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.8
|61.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-9-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.