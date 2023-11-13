The Butler Bulldogs (2-0) and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) play in a game with no set line at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

East Tennessee State vs. Butler Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Last year nine of East Tennessee State's games went over the point total.

Against the spread, the Buccaneers were 12-15-0 last season.

East Tennessee State (12-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.6% of the time, 9.2% less often than Butler (15-13-0) last season.

East Tennessee State vs. Butler Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Butler 65.3 134.4 67.9 136.9 139.4 East Tennessee State 69.1 134.4 69 136.9 140.2

Additional East Tennessee State Insights & Trends

The Buccaneers scored an average of 69.1 points per game last year, only 1.2 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

East Tennessee State went 8-3 against the spread and 10-6 overall when it scored more than 67.9 points last season.

East Tennessee State vs. Butler Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Butler 15-13-0 10-18-0 East Tennessee State 12-15-0 9-18-0

East Tennessee State vs. Butler Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Butler East Tennessee State 10-6 Home Record 7-9 3-9 Away Record 4-9 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-9-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-9-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

