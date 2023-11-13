Monday's game at Hinkle Fieldhouse has the Butler Bulldogs (2-0) squaring off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 13). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 95-57 win as our model heavily favors Butler.

The matchup has no line set.

East Tennessee State vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

East Tennessee State vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 95, East Tennessee State 57

Spread & Total Prediction for East Tennessee State vs. Butler

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-38.4)

Butler (-38.4) Computer Predicted Total: 151.5

East Tennessee State Performance Insights

On offense, East Tennessee State averaged 69.1 points per game (247th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It ceded 69.0 points per contest at the other end of the court (141st-ranked).

The Buccaneers grabbed 32.3 boards per game (144th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 30.3 rebounds per contest (123rd-ranked).

East Tennessee State ranked 249th in college basketball with 12.2 dimes per game.

The Buccaneers ranked 235th in the country with 12.4 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 254th with 11.2 forced turnovers per contest.

With 6.3 threes per game, the Buccaneers ranked 288th in the nation. They sported a 32.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 291st in college basketball.

With 7.9 threes conceded per game, East Tennessee State was 263rd in college basketball. It gave up a 32.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 96th in college basketball.

In terms of shot breakdown, East Tennessee State took 65.1% two-pointers (accounting for 75.3% of the team's baskets) and 34.9% threes (24.7%).

