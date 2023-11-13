The Butler Bulldogs (2-0) battle the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

East Tennessee State vs. Butler Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: CBS Sports Network

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Buccaneers shot 45.3% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 44.7% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

East Tennessee State compiled an 11-6 straight up record in games it shot over 44.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 351st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Buccaneers ranked 83rd.

The Buccaneers scored an average of 69.1 points per game last year, just 1.2 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allowed.

When it scored more than 67.9 points last season, East Tennessee State went 10-6.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

At home, East Tennessee State scored 69.8 points per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (68.0).

In 2022-23, the Buccaneers gave up 1.9 fewer points per game at home (67.9) than on the road (69.8).

East Tennessee State knocked down the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.5 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (32.9%).

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule