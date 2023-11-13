How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (2-0) battle the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.
East Tennessee State vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS Sports Network
East Tennessee State Stats Insights
- The Buccaneers shot 45.3% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 44.7% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.
- East Tennessee State compiled an 11-6 straight up record in games it shot over 44.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked 351st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Buccaneers ranked 83rd.
- The Buccaneers scored an average of 69.1 points per game last year, just 1.2 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allowed.
- When it scored more than 67.9 points last season, East Tennessee State went 10-6.
East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, East Tennessee State scored 69.8 points per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (68.0).
- In 2022-23, the Buccaneers gave up 1.9 fewer points per game at home (67.9) than on the road (69.8).
- East Tennessee State knocked down the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.5 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (32.9%).
East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|King (TN)
|W 73-56
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|11/9/2023
|@ Elon
|L 79-76
|Schar Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/17/2023
|Davidson
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
