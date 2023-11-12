Will Will Levis Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Will Levis was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Tennessee Titans match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. If you're looking for Levis' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Will Levis and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Looking at season stats, Levis has passed for 500 yards (250.0 per game) and four touchdowns, with one pick. He has completed 60.3% of his passes (41-for-68), and has eight carries for 13 yards.
Keep an eye on Levis' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Will Levis Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 10 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Stephen Sullivan
- Click Here for Equanimeous St. Brown
- Click Here for Justin Fields
- Click Here for Laviska Shenault Jr.
- Click Here for Raheem Blackshear
Titans vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Levis 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|41
|68
|60.3%
|500
|4
|1
|7.4
|8
|13
|0
Levis Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 8
|Falcons
|19
|29
|238
|4
|0
|7
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|22
|39
|262
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.