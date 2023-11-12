The Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) host the New York Jets (4-4) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

How to Watch Jets vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: NBC

Jets vs. Raiders Insights

The Jets rack up 4.9 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Raiders surrender (21.4).

Las Vegas averages just 2.2 fewer points per game (17.3) than New York surrenders (19.5).

The Jets rack up 58 fewer yards per game (272.9) than the Raiders allow per contest (330.9).

Las Vegas averages 275.6 yards per game, 36.4 fewer yards than the 312 New York gives up.

This season, the Jets average 103.4 rushing yards per game, 35.3 fewer than the Raiders allow per outing (138.7).

Las Vegas rushes for 76.1 yards per game, 61.2 fewer than the 137.3 New York allows per outing.

The Jets have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Las Vegas has turned the ball over three more times (16 total) than New York has forced a turnover (13) this season.

Jets Away Performance

The Jets score 18 points per game in away games (1.5 more than overall), and concede 20.3 in away games (0.8 more than overall).

The Jets pick up 291 yards per game away from home (18.1 more than overall) and give up 294.7 on the road (17.3 fewer than overall).

On the road the Jets pick up more rushing yards (118.7 per game) than overall (103.4). But they also concede more rushing yards (158.7) than overall (137.3).

On the road, the Jets convert fewer third downs (16.2%) than they do overall (22.1%). But they also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in away games (31.9%) than overall (40.5%).

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 Philadelphia W 20-14 FOX 10/29/2023 at New York W 13-10 CBS 11/6/2023 Los Angeles L 27-6 ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 at Las Vegas - NBC 11/19/2023 at Buffalo - CBS 11/24/2023 Miami - Amazon Prime Video 12/3/2023 Atlanta - FOX

Raiders Home Performance

At home, the Raiders score more points (21.5 per game) than they do overall (17.3). They also allow fewer points at home (14.8) than they do overall (21.4).

The Raiders accumulate more yards at home (330.8 per game) than they do overall (275.6), and allow fewer at home (288.5 per game) than overall (330.9).

Las Vegas accumulates 237.3 passing yards per game at home (37.9 more than overall), and allows 183.3 at home (8.9 fewer than overall).

The Raiders accumulate 93.5 rushing yards per game at home (17.4 more than overall), and concede 105.3 at home (33.4 fewer than overall).

At home, the Raiders successfully convert more third downs (39.3%) than they do overall (33%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (37.3%) than overall (43.1%).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at Chicago L 30-12 FOX 10/30/2023 at Detroit L 26-14 ABC/ESPN 11/5/2023 New York W 30-6 FOX 11/12/2023 New York - NBC 11/19/2023 at Miami - CBS 11/26/2023 Kansas City - CBS 12/10/2023 Minnesota - FOX

