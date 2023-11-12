Based on our computer model, the Las Vegas Raiders will defeat the New York Jets when they meet at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 12 (at 8:20 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Jets have been a bottom-five scoring offense this year, ranking third-worst with 16.5 points per contest. On defense, they are ranked eighth in the NFL (19.5 points allowed per game). In terms of points scored the Raiders rank 26th in the NFL (17.3 points per game), and they are 19th on the other side of the ball (21.4 points allowed per contest).

Jets vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Raiders (+1) Toss Up (36.5) Raiders 21, Jets 16

Jets Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jets a 53.5% chance to win.

New York has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.

The Jets have not covered the spread when favored by 1 point or more this season (in one opportunity).

New York and its opponent have combined to go over the point total three out of eight times this season.

The average total for Jets games this season has been 40.1, 3.6 points higher than the total for this game.

Raiders Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of a victory for the Raiders.

Las Vegas has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover five times.

The Raiders have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1 point or more this season (in four opportunities).

So far this season, just two Las Vegas games have gone over the point total.

The average total for Raiders games is 43.4 points, 6.9 more than this game's over/under.

Jets vs. Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New York 16.5 19.5 15.6 19 18 20.3 Las Vegas 17.3 21.4 21.5 14.8 14 26.8

