How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (3-5) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (1-8) after winning three home games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Grizzlies.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Grizzlies vs Clippers Additional Info
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies are shooting 43.8% from the field, two% lower than the 45.8% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.
- Memphis is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 14th.
- The Grizzlies' 109 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 112.6 the Clippers allow.
- Memphis has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 112.6 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies score fewer points per game at home (108.2) than on the road (110), and concede more at home (115.8) than on the road (115.3).
- In 2023-24 Memphis is allowing 0.5 more points per game at home (115.8) than away (115.3).
- At home the Grizzlies are picking up 22 assists per game, five less than away (27).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Xavier Tillman
|Questionable
|Knee
|Derrick Rose
|Out
|Knee
