Will DeAndre Hopkins score a touchdown when the Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come together in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will DeAndre Hopkins score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Hopkins' team-leading 564 yards receiving (70.5 per game) have come on 35 catches (64 targets), plus he has scored three TDs.

Hopkins has one game with a touchdown catch this year (out of eight). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

DeAndre Hopkins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0 Week 4 Bengals 6 4 63 0 Week 5 @Colts 11 8 140 0 Week 6 Ravens 5 1 20 0 Week 8 Falcons 6 4 128 3 Week 9 @Steelers 11 4 60 0

