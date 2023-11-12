Will DeAndre Hopkins Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
DeAndre Hopkins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 10 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Hopkins' stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep DeAndre Hopkins and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heading into Week 10, Hopkins has 35 receptions for 564 yards -- 16.1 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for five yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 64 occasions.
Keep an eye on Hopkins' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Titans this week:
- Treylon Burks (DNP/concussion): 8 Rec; 122 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 10 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Treylon Burks
- Click Here for Christian Watson
- Click Here for Andrew Ogletree
- Click Here for Tee Higgins
- Click Here for KaVontae Turpin
Titans vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Hopkins 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|64
|35
|564
|125
|3
|16.1
Hopkins Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|13
|7
|65
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|5
|4
|40
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|7
|3
|48
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|6
|4
|63
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|11
|8
|140
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|5
|1
|20
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|6
|4
|128
|3
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|11
|4
|60
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.