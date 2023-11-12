Sunday's game that pits the Chattanooga Mocs (2-0) against the Marshall Thundering Herd (0-1) at McKenzie Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-60 in favor of Chattanooga, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

Last time out, the Mocs won on Friday 57-52 against Austin Peay.

Chattanooga vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 76, Marshall 60

Chattanooga Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mocs had a +132 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by four points per game. They put up 58.8 points per game, 298th in college basketball, and gave up 54.8 per contest to rank 13th in college basketball.

On offense, Chattanooga averaged 59.8 points per game last year in conference games. As a comparison, its season average (58.8 points per game) was 1 PPG lower.

The Mocs averaged 61.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 55.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.

Chattanooga gave up 55.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.1 fewer points than it allowed in away games (55.5).

