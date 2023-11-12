Best Bets, Odds for the Buccaneers vs. Titans Game – Week 10
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) bring a four-game losing streak into a meeting against the Tennessee Titans (3-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium, and we have best bets recommendations.
When is Buccaneers vs. Titans?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The spread for this matchup suggested by the model (1.6 points) is slightly less than the 2.5-point edge BetMGM gives to the Buccaneers, though the data still has them as the favorite.
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Buccaneers' implied win probability is 58.7%.
- The Buccaneers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -142 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.
- This season, the Titans have been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.
- Tennessee has entered five games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 1-4 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Tennessee (+2.5)
- The Buccaneers have covered the spread in a game five times this season (5-3-0).
- Tampa Bay has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- The Titans have covered the spread four times this season (4-4-0).
- In games it has played as 2.5-point or bigger underdogs, Tennessee has an ATS record of 4-3.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (39)
- These teams average a combined 38.3 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the total of 39 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 40.9 points per game, 1.9 more than the point total in this game.
- Two of the Buccaneers' eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).
- Two of the Titans' eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).
Mike Evans Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|8
|74.3
|5
Chigoziem Okonkwo Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|8
|21.6
|0
